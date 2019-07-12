You can buy Max’s BMX bike from Season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’

Ride around the Upside Down

Bike manufacturer Mongoose has made a replica version of the bright yellow BMX that “Mad Max” Mayfield rides around in Season 3 of Stranger Things.

Unsurprisingly, the bike is already out of stock, but more are being made, and will be available exclusively at Target at a price of $220 (£175).

The fancy new limited-edition bike is based around editions of Mongooses released in the ’80s.

Season 3 of the hit sci-fi show has been smashing streaming records since its release on Netflix at the start of the month.

More than 40 million households watched the show in its first four days on Netflix, the streaming service confirmed, with 18 million of those having watched the entire eight-episode series in that time.

The show’s creators, meanwhile, have already been looking forward to season 4, giving fans an update on what to expect from the next instalment.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Duffer explained how season 4 is “going to open up a little bit”.

Co-creator Ross Duffer added: “We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner, so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction.”