Cara Delevingne is to present a new BBC Three documentary series, with the working title Planet Sex which focuses on human sexuality.

The series is being billed as “an epic six-part documentary series in which actress, activist, model, author, and LGBTQ+ advocate Cara Delevingne explores the biggest questions in human sexuality”.

The broadcaster added in a statement: “Why are some of us straight and some of us not? Is there even such a thing as straight? Are gender and sexuality independent or intertwined?

“Why do our sexual tastes vary from person to person and culture to culture? The series will explore and address key questions related to our gender, our sexual orientation, our relationships, the popularity of porn, and more.”

The model said she was “so excited” to make “a series that could change the views of so many people through honest and personal conversations”.

She added: “I can only imagine what having a series like this would have meant to the 14-year-old me who struggled to understand feelings that were seen as non-conventional or different.”

Delevingne started her acting career with a minor role in the 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina. After winning Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012, and later in and 2014, she landed her most notable roles include Margo Roth Spiegelman in the romantic mystery film Paper Towns (2015), the Enchantress in the comic book film Suicide Squad (2016), and Laureline in Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017).