Cardi B and ‘You’ star Penn Badgley form unlikely social media friendship

Cardi B and Penn Badgley have discovered they’re both huge fans of each other through interactions on social media.

The actor, who plays serial killer Joe Goldberg in Netflix series You, praised the rapper’s “authentic relationship” with fans on social media during a press conference for the show’s third season.

“Cardi B is a great example of that,” Badgley said, while discussing those who have formed positive connections on social media. “She has such an authentic relationship, and it’s this incredibly nuanced place to be.

“Despite what many might judge as antics and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that and that’s why people like her so much.”

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

After the clip was shared online, Cardi B retweeted it and wrote: “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME!!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

Badgley responded with a speechless “I-,” which was met with a meme from Cardi B showing a child, who remarks: “Is that you? Is that me? No that’s not.”

Following the exchange, the pair have changed their profile pictures on Twitter to one another.

The third season of Netflix’s You has been widely praised by critics. In NME’s four-star review, it’s described as “an exhilarating third season of a show that, in other hands, would be a predictable slog”.

“You’s third season finds clever ways to keep us caring about Joe and Quinn, despite their obvious issues, and willing them to become their best selves. It’s a show that refuses to get stuck in a rut and even manages to slip some subtle, very relevant political messages into its subplots.”

Before You’s third season was released, Netflix confirmed a fourth was already in the works.