Carole Baskin’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ debut featured ‘Justice for Don Lewis’ advert

The first Dancing with the Stars appearance for Tiger King star Carole Baskin featured an advert pleading for information about her late husband, Don Lewis.

The ‘Justice for Don Lewis’ commercial, which aired during the show, featured Lewis’ family and their lawyer John M. Phillips asking for information regarding the millionaire’s disappearance in 1997.

Ever since, Baskin has been subject to rumours that she could have had something to do with his death.

Phillips nods to the conspiracy theories around Baskin in the advert, asking the public for answers. ”Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997,” he says. “His family deserves answers, they deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?”

Watch the ad here:

”We are a real family and to us, he was daddy,” Lewis’ daughter Gale begins, in the advert offering a $100,000 reward for any information about the disappearance.

Lewis’ second daughter added: ”I’m Donna. I’m Don Lewis’ oldest daughter. We need to know what happened to our father.”

Last month, Carole Baskin responded to the reignited search for Lewis as a “publicity stunt”, accusing the Lewis family’s representative Jack Smith of trying to “bolster his YouTube views”.

Baskin did add, however, that she hopes “all of the attention from Tiger King and the aftermath will result in us finding Don”.

Back in April, it was confirmed that a new Tiger King sequel will investigate the disappearance of Baskin’s husband.