Carole Baskin distances herself from ‘Tiger King 2’: “I’m refusing to be played again”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has distanced herself from the recent announcement that a sequel to Netflix‘s hit documentary series is in the works.
The announcement was made yesterday in a trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming run of True Crime programming. As well as clips of Joe Exotic speaking from prison, it featured Baskin walking down a hallway and references to the mysterious disappearance of her husband in 1997.
Baskin, who featured prominently in the first season along with her organisation Big Cat Rescue, said in a statement: “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again.
“Rebecca Chaiklin [co-director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”
Meanwhile, Zookeeper Jeff Lowe, who featured in the series, is reportedly a wanted man after failing to make a court appearance.
Four bench warrants have been issued for Lowe’s arrest after he failed to appear for a hearing at Las Vegas Municipal Court on September 8.