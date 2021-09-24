Carole Baskin distances herself from ‘Tiger King 2’: “I’m refusing to be played again”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has distanced herself from the recent announcement that a sequel to Netflix‘s hit documentary series is in the works.

The announcement was made yesterday in a trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming run of True Crime programming. As well as clips of Joe Exotic speaking from prison, it featured Baskin walking down a hallway and references to the mysterious disappearance of her husband in 1997.

Baskin, who featured prominently in the first season along with her organisation Big Cat Rescue, said in a statement: “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again.

“Rebecca Chaiklin [co-director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

Baskin has previously been critical of the producers of Tiger King, who she accused of betraying their trust by promising they would focus on animal rights, rather than her rivalry with Joe Exotic.

A follow-up to Tiger King has been rumoured since the first season aired, and last month, a listing for a sequel was posted momentarily on a Netflix site, but was removed soon after.