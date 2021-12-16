Carole Baskin drops lawsuit against Netflix over ‘Tiger King 2′

Carole Baskin and husband Howard have dropped their lawsuit against Netflix regarding “unauthorised” use of footage in Tiger King 2.

Last month, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue filed a lawsuit against Netflix and producers Royal Goode Productions in an attempt to halt the November 17 launch of the sequel series.

Within hours, a federal judge denied their request for a temporary restraining order, saying the footage did not “cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages”. It was unclear, however, if the Baskins would seek a preliminary injunction on the matter.

As reported by Deadline, the Baskins have since given “notice of their voluntary dismissal of this action” in federal court on Wednesday (December 15). Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington accepted the dismissal “without prejudice” shortly after it was filed.

Tiger King 2, from directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode, is a five-episode sequel series to Netflix’s 2020 breakout documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which follows the life of former zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic.

As noted in the lawsuit, the original series was criticised by the Baskins for its “harsh and unfair” depiction of Big Cat Rescue, and “the over-arching implication” that Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997.

Speaking about her portrayal in the series on ITV’s This Morning ( November 18), Baskin said: “They said we just want your answer on this so that we can lay that to rest. That’s not what they did, they turned it into this huge mystery.”

A spin-off series, titled Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, was released in December, which dives into accusations against private zoo operator Bhagavan “Doc” Antle.

In NME’s one-star review, it reads: “You suspect that come Tiger King 3, Antle’s contributions will come from jail.

“But the series preference for salaciousness over storytelling, innuendo over oversight, means watching Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story is an experience as dignified as eating a twelve-piece KFC bucket, on your own, in your underpants. Only nowhere near as filling.”