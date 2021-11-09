Carole Baskin has “no claim at all” in ‘Tiger King’ lawsuit, claims Netflix

Netflix has said that Carole Baskin has “no claim” in her lawsuit against the streaming platform for using footage of her in Tiger King 2.

Baskin’s attempt to halt the launch of Netflix’s second season of the docuseries was denied by a federal judge hours after she filed a lawsuit last Wednesday (November 3).

The CEO of Big Cat Rescue and her husband Howard sued the streaming platform and producers Royal Goode Productions last Monday (November 1) over the “unauthorised” use of footage featuring Baskin in the upcoming episodes.

As reported by Deadline, Judge Virgina M. Hernandez Covington has denied their request for a temporary restraining order, deeming the footage used to not “cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages”.

However, the lawsuit was not entirely resolved, with the judge not taking any position on whether the Baskins could seek a preliminary injunction on the issue moving forward.

Netflix and Royale Goode Productions have now called for the motion to be denied.

According to a court filing, Baskin and her husband signed releases in 2019 that “explicitly permit” the use of the footage in later projects.

The motion should be denied as it “strikes at the heart of the First Amendment” of the US Constitution protecting free speech, Netflix argued, as reported by Metro. It also branded an evidentiary hearing “futile”, and said that Baskin’s “breach of contract claim is merely a red herring, lacking any merit”.

Tiger King 2 will stream on Netflix from November 17.