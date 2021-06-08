Carole Baskin to “bring bad guys to justice” in new ITV show

Carole Baskin is officially working on a new show for ITV, and has filmed the pilot.

The Tiger King star confirmed she would be returning to TV in a new interview with BBC Radio 1‘s Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, per The List.

“We are working on an ITV pilot and I‘m very excited about that,” Baskin began.

“It will be covering the kind of work we’ve always done which is going after the bad guys and bringing them to justice so I’m really excited about that right now.”

Discussing her experience working on Tiger King, Baskin said she didn’t regret the experience despite refusing to take part in a second season.

“For me, because of the fact that finally people are understanding the situation with big cats, our federal bill will pass as a result of people understanding that there is all of this abuse going on, it was worth all of the attacks on me personally,” she said.

“But if you think about it from my husband’s point, it was much harder for him and my daughter who felt they had to protect me from all of these vicious people and for me it’s like, I don’t care, they don’t know me. So I’m happy about having done it if it gets that end result.”

Meanwhile, Carole Baskin recently announced she would be launching her own cryptocurrency.

In a statement announcing the new venture, Baskin said: “I’m investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up.

“Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats.”