Carole Baskin loses bid to halt Netflix’s ‘Tiger King 2’ release

Carole Baskin’s attempt to halt the launch of Netflix’s Tiger King 2 has been denied by a federal judge hours after she filed a lawsuit.

The CEO of Big Cat Rescue and her husband Howard sued the streaming platform and producers Royal Goode Productions on Monday (November 1) over the “unauthorised” use of footage featuring Baskin in the upcoming episodes.

As reported by Deadline, Judge Virgina M. Hernandez Covington denied their request for a temporary restraining order, deeming the footage used to not “cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages”.

The lawsuit however hasn’t been entirely resolved, with the judge not taking any position on whether the Baskins could seek a preliminary injunction on the issue moving forward.

The judge added: “Importantly, the Court merely finds that the Baskins are not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order, which would be entered before Defendants have had an adequate opportunity to respond.

“The Court takes no position on whether the Baskins will be able to establish entitlement to a preliminary injunction.”

Tiger King 2, from directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode, is a five-episode sequel series to Netflix’s 2020 breakout documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which follows the life of former zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic.

As noted in the lawsuit, the original series was criticised by the Baskins for its “harsh and unfair” depiction of Big Cat Rescue, and “the over-arching implication” that Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997.

As such, they don’t want any footage of themselves repurposed from the original documentary series in Tiger King 2. As shown by the trailer for the upcoming series, however, footage of the Baskins appears to be present throughout.

Tiger King 2 is scheduled to be released on November 17 on Netflix.