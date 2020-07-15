Tiger King star Carole Baskin has issued a response after being tricked into recording a video tribute to Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile.

The Big Cat Rescue founder posted a birthday message yesterday (July 14) on Cameo, after Australian comedian Tom Armstrong requested a shoutout for the sex offender.

“I am amazed at the lengths (and expense) people will go to in order to trash my reputation,” Baskin said in a statement to Metro. Of course, I have never heard of Rolf Harris or Jimmy Savile and would not have done the Cameo had I known.”

Advertisement

She added: “The signature line in my email reads, ‘I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.’ – Franklin D Roosevelt, and I think that tells you all you need to know about the kind of people who abuse me in their efforts to make other people hate me.”

In the original birthday message, Carole Baskin can be heard saying: “Hi Rolf Harris. All your kids wanted to get together and tell you that you have really touched them and that they love all that you have done for them.”

She then goes on to describe Jimmy Savile as Harris’ “best friend”, commenting: “I hear there’s a lot of great stories about you and your best friend Jimmy Savile. Can’t wait to hear those. Happy birthday Rolf.”

Harris was convicted of sexual assault and abuse against minors in 2014 and went on to serve almost three years behind bars before his release in May 2017.

Hundreds of sexual abuse allegations were made against Savile following his death in October 2011.