Carole Baskin has criticised Saturday Night Live for making a parody of her.

Baskin, who rose to fame as one of the stars Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, was a subject on the popular US sketch show which featured an impression of Baskin by comedian Chloe Fineman.

Speaking on The Pet Show podcast with Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek, Baskin said of Fineman: “I could just slap that woman!”

“This whole, ‘My kitty, meow, meow, kitty, meow,’ and then she would just say these really weird words all in a row. That all became popular, I guess, in popular culture and people wanted me to talk like that on the Cameos. And I’m like, ‘I have no idea how to talk like that. That is not how I speak.’”

The hit Netflix documentary series, which was first released in March of this year, follows the rivalry between former zookeeper Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – aka Joe Exotic – and Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Fineman’s SNL co-star Kate McKinnon is also set to portray Baskin in a forthcoming TV drama adapted from the events of Tiger King, which has just been given a straight-to-series order at NBC.

The forthcoming series is reportedly not a fictional adaptation of Tiger King but is instead based on Joe Exotic, the second season of Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast.

Given the working title Joe Exotic, the six-episode series will follow the Saturday Night Live star as Baskin in a mission to get rid of the US of illegal big-cat zoos.

Baskin previously opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the casting choice, stating, “Kate McKinnon is a wonderful actress.”

This forthcoming series is one of the confirmed projects to come out after Tiger King’s success on Netflix.

It was reported in May that Nicolas Cage will star as Maldonado-Passage in a separate eight-episode scripted series about the animal trader.

Baskin recently denied rumours that she could return for an unconfirmed second season of Netflix‘s Tiger King after revealing that she felt deceived about the true nature of the show.