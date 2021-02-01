Carole Baskin says she is “so sick” of talking about ‘Tiger King’

Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin has admitted that she is “so sick” of talking about the hit Netflix series.

The Big Cat Rescue owner rose to fame last year as one of the main subjects of the hit documentary series.

However, in a new interview, Baskin expressed disappointment in how the series turned out, telling Metro: “We worked with the producers for five years because they said they were working on Blackfish for big cats. Tiger King was not Blackfish.

“The day I watched it, I was like, ‘What was this past five years about? This is nothing like what they said they were working on’.

“So I felt bad about, you know, even giving them the time of day given the fact that they weren’t doing what they really said they were out to do.”

She added: “I’m so sick of talking about Tiger King.”

Netflix had no comment when contacted by NME on Baskin’s claims.

Baskin recently admitted that she still lives in fear of fellow Tiger King subject Joe Exotic, despite the latter staying in prison following the news that former US president Donald Trump had not pardoned him.

“I feel safer from Joe but I don’t feel safe in general though,” she said. “He can still finish what he set out to do and he’s got less of a reason not to do it now he’s already in jail.”

Baskin continued: “He was the easiest target for law enforcement to go after.

“The people who want me dead in this industry are still out there and are so much smarter than Joe was and so much more dangerous that there is never going to be a feeling of being safe until this entire industry is completely done.”

Exotic has also expressed hope that new US president Joe Biden will grant him a pardon following Trump’s refusal.