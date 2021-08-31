Carole Baskin sells Joe Exotic’s former zoo

Tiger King reality star Carole Baskin has confirmed that she has sold the zoo formerly belonging to her nemesis Joe Exotic.

Baskin, who found fame in the Netflix documentary series, has also ensured that the property will not be used “for anything related to Tiger King.”

“When we sold the property in June, we required that it never be used as a zoo,” Baskin told Yahoo News.

Advertisement

Howard Baskin, who is married to Carol, additionally confirmed that a covenant had been written into the deed that stipulated the property cannot be associated with the show.

“If it became an RV park or storage unit, We don’t want it named the Tiger King RV Park,” he said. “We would like the 20 years of mistreatment of animals there to be forgotten and be history.”

A judge granted Baskin’s venture, Carole’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary, control over Exotic’s former Oklahoma exotic animal park back in 2020, to satisfy the $1 million judgment she won against him in their trademark lawsuit.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse charges alongside a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

A dramatised series based on Baskin and Exotic’s story is currently in production. Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan was the most recent cast member confirmed, and will play Howard Baskin.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin in the series, while John Cameron Mitchell will star as fellow big cat enthusiast Exotic. Dennis Quaid has been cast as Exotic’s reality show producer Rick Kirkham.

However, Baskin has refused to sign her rights away for the show.

“The people at Wondery came out to me and said they’re going to do a scripted series with Kate McKinnon and they asked me if I’d sign over my life’s rights to it,” Baskin told Metro.

“I said, “No, my life isn’t done yet, when I get done, when I fix this problem, then maybe I’ll sign my life rights over but not until then.”