Carole Baskin sues Netflix for using footage of her in ‘Tiger King 2’

Carole Baskin is suing Netflix for using footage of her in Tiger King 2.

The big cat enthusiast, who prominently featured in the first season of the major Netflix hit opposite her rival Joe Exotic, has launched a lawsuit against the streaming giant for including her in the sequel.

Baskin, and her husband Howard, took action against Netflix yesterday (November 1) following the release of the Tiger King 2 trailer. They allege a breach of contract from Royal Goode Productions by including footage of them in the forthcoming episodes. Netflix has not yet responded for comment.

“Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage,” the legal document, obtained by Variety, reportedly reads.

The lawsuit continues: “The Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ right to use film footage of the Baskins to ‘a documentary motion picture.’ Throughout the Appearance Releases there is only reference to and mention of ‘the Picture.’ No mention is made of granting Royal Goode Production sequel rights, rights to create derivative works from ‘the Picture’ or additional seasons or episodes.

“By utilising the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in ‘sizzle reels’ and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled ‘Tiger King 2,’ the Defendants are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases.”

The trailer for Tiger King 2 was released last week ahead of the global premiere of the new episodes on Netflix on November 17.