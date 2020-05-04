Carole Baskin tricked into first interview since ‘Tiger King’ by YouTube pranksters

Tiger King subject Carole Baskin has been tricked into doing an interview with two pranksters claiming to be Jimmy Fallon.

The animal rights activist was a key part of the Netflix show, which was released back in March, but she has been largely quiet since the docu-series dropped.

However, in a new video posted by YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, the pair revealed that they approached Baskin pretending to be producers for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and requested a Zoom interview with the host — as has been the custom for late night shows in the current circumstances.

While initially reluctant, Baskin agreed on the condition the interview be focused on her work with cats. The pranksters went on to edit previous clips of Fallon to play on a soundboard to make it seem to her that the host was asking questions live via Zoom.

While she didn’t appear to cotton-on to the fact she was being tricked, she later appeared to post a comment on YouTube admitting she was suspicious.

“This is the email I sent to my husband and daughter after the interview: Well that was weird,” she began. “I couldn’t see Fallon during the interview, and when they had his voice on the questions they didn’t sound like it was specific to the topic. He’d just say things they could have recorded from any other interview; like — what are you doing during Quarantine? Josh, have you seen this? pic.twitter.com/OKcxLZwsgL — Dave (@DavidMackayy) May 3, 2020

"At the end he said: 'Miss you buddy,' so that really didn't sound like it was live from him to me. They did stick to the questions they gave us, so I just can't tell. This whole thing may have been a spoof and they said they won't broadcast till next week, and will let us know before they do, but I'm not holding my breath." Baskin isn't the first famous person to be pranked by the YouTubers, with Pieters previously tricking Katie Hopkins into accepting an award that branded her a "c**t".