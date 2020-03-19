KJ Apa has revealed that he has signed up for three more years of filming Riverdale – along with other key cast members.

Speaking to the LA Times, Apa said he has signed up for the next three years alongside Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

Apa also explained that whilst he and other key cast members spend 10 months a year on filming the show, they are also keen to work on other projects in-between.

“All of us want to shoot movies,” Apa said. “I think we’re all, in a way, craving to work on other things because we’re stuck in Vancouver on the show. Which is great – we all love working on the show. But we’re all craving something else to bite into.

“It’s awesome that we can do that too…because I don’t know if that’s common that a lot of TV actors can funnel into film that easily,” he added, referring to the show’s willingness to let the cast work on other projects alongside filming.

“I was always kind of scared of that, like, ‘Man, I hope I can shoot movies, because I don’t want to be pegged as Archie for the rest of my life.’”

Meanwhile, The Archie Comics teen drama series has been forced to suspend production of its fourth season “out of an abundance of caution.”

A team member on The CW production was recently in contact with someone who had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Warner Bros. Television said in a statement: “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.

“We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

This means that production for the remainder of season four, which is currently airing weekly on Netflix, is now on hold.

Reviewing the first episode of season 4, NME said: “In March of this year the cast and crew of Riverdale suffered an immeasurable loss. Cast member Luke Perry died at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a stroke.

“The beloved actor was mourned by his co-stars, who rallied around each other and paid tribute to him. But with the new season of Riverdale having just begun, it’s now time for the fictional town’s residents to mourn his character Fred Andrews.”