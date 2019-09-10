Bada bing! Cast of ‘The Sopranos’ announce UK theatre tour

Just don't get whacked...

Three of the best known stars from The Sopranos will head to the UK for a theatre tour next year.

To belatedly mark 20 years of the iconic crime drama, Steve Schirripa, Vincent Pastore and Michael Imperioli will head out to venues including the London Palladium in May next year. The trio, who played Bobby ‘Bacala’, Salvatore Big Pussy Bonpensiro and Christopher Moltisanti respectively, will entertain audiences with stories of their time filming the hugely popular HBO show.

“The legendary trio will take fans behind the scenes of the lauded gangster drama—the stories, the dramas, the laughs—not to mention the countless theories about the show’s controversial finale,” reads an official release. “Fans will be given the opportunity to ask anything and everything they’ve ever wanted to know about the show.”

You can check out the tour dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here from 10AM on Friday September 13.

IN CONVERSATION WITH THE SOPRANOS DATES

MAY 2020

Tue 12 GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

Wed 13 EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

Thu 14 NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall

Sun 17 LONDON The Palladium

Mon 18 MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Tue 19 NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

Wed 20 SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 22 HULL Bonus Arena

Sat 23 LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Sun 24 BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Mon 25 BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

Wed 27 BRIGHTON Centre

The tour comes as production continues on Newark – the anticipated Sopranos prequel. Based on the acclaimed HBO series, the prequel stars the likes of Jon Bernthal, Alessandro Nivola and Ray Liotta . It will reportedly follow the formative years of Tony Soprano, with Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James playing a younger version of his father’s famous character.