Cast of ‘The Office’ reunite for new podcast series

Cannot. Wait.

The cast of The Office US are reuniting for a new series —although it’s not the return to Dunder Mifflin that you may be hoping for.

The cult US sitcom ended back in 2013, and speculation has been rife about the show’s potential return in recent years.

While that’s yet to materialise, fans can now enjoy a spin-off podcast from actresses Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin).

The new Office Ladies podcast will see the pair discussing a different episode each week, while also sharing their stories from behind the scenes and answering a selection of fan questions.

Fischer said of the new podcast: “I’m excited to be working with my best friend Angela Kinsey.

“So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven’t seen since they aired. As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans.”

Kinsey added: “The Office was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences.

“There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs.

“So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s rewatch The Office together!”

It’s expected to arrive on October 16.

Late last year, the cast of The Office jokingly begged Steve Carell to take part in a revival. After it was claimed that NBC could revive the show once more, the supporting cast took turns to jokingly interrupt Carell as he delivered a customary SNL monologue.

“Hi Steve! People would really love to see an Office reboot Especially me because I need that money! Let’s get that money, Steve”, said Ellie Kemper.

In 2018, cast member John Krasinski also admitted he was keen for the show to return.

“I need the incredible writers of our show to tell me what he’s doing because I’m kind of worried about him [Jim Halpert],” he told Variety.