Did ‘Catastrophe’ predict Prince Andrew’s Pizza Express alibi?

Star Rob Delaney also responds to Pizza Express scene in comedy series.

It seems that a scene in sitcom Catastrophe may have predicted Prince Andrew’s comments about Pizza Express during his much-talked-about interview over the weekend.

During the BBC interview, the Duke of York was questioned about his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and claimed to have an alibi after Virginia Giuffre claimed she was made to have sex with Andrew as a teenager in 2001.

“On that particular day, that we now understand is the date which is the 10th of March, I was at home,” he said. “I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose, sort of, four or five in the afternoon.

“Going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do, a very unusual thing for me to do. I’ve never been… I’ve only been to Woking a couple of times and I remember it weirdly distinctly.”

Since the interview was broadcast on Saturday evening (November 16), some fans have noticed that it harks back to a scene in season four of Catastrophe, in which Sharon (Sharon Horgan), Rob (Rob Delaney) and the latter’s sister discuss Rob’s liking for Princess Beatrice.

When Rob’s sister, who is visiting, suggests going to Buckingham Palace, her brother replied: “Oh no, thank you. I don’t like the monarchy.”

“Oh, that’s funny, because I’ve seen you looking at pictures of Princess Beatrice on your phone,” Sharon then notes, before Rob then admits: “Well, that’s not cos she’s a royal. She has giant beautiful eyes, and even if she worked at Pizza Express, I’d still look at pictures of her on my phone.”

Star Rob Delaney has since responded to fans noticing the scene in the wake of the Prince Andrew interview, saying on Twitter: “WHAT THE FUCK.”

Catastrophe came to an end earlier this year after four series, the final episode of which included a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, who played Delaney’s mother on the show and passed away in 2016.

Horgan paid tribute to the late star in 2017, saying at the time: “She was funny all the time. She was incredibly witty company and loved saying asshole-y things to everyone, but also was just a really kind, lovely, supportive person. We feel very privileged and honoured to have known her.”