Catherine Tate hits out at Netflix for cancelling her sitcom

Catherine Tate has hit out at Netflix for the way in which they cancelled her sitcom.

Hard Cell! was announced in 2021 and aired its first season last year. Tate wrote, directed and starred in the show, a comedy set in a women’s prison.

The show was then cancelled after one season, with Tate revealing that she discovered the news “from someone else’s agent”.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday (July 21), Tate said of the situation: “They had a change of staff and as happens when someone who has commissioned the show and then leaves, often they want to start afresh.”

Tate added that though she “kind of understands” Netflix’s decision, “it would’ve been nice for them to have told me”.

Upon the show’s announcement, executive producer Kristian Smith said in a statement obtained by Deadline: “We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate.

“This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility.”

In the show, Tate played six different characters including prison inmates and staff at the correctional facility.

Elsewhere, she will return as Donna Noble in Doctor Who later this year, and is also currently appearing in BBC sitcom Queen Of Oz.