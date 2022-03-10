‘Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain’: watch the reality series’ whimsical new trailer

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming South Korean reality series Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain.

Starring the group consisting of prominent comedians Ahn Young-mi, Song Eun-yi, Kim Shin-young and Shin Bong-seon, the trailer begins with the quartet hearing from Song that the group had gotten an offer from Netflix to produce a new comedy show. It soon launches into a sequence of chaotic scenes from the group’s attempts to plan the comedy special supposedly commissioned by Netflix.

The upcoming behind-the-scenes mockumentary, follows the four members of Celeb Five as they attempt to brainstorm new material for their next comedy show. Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain premieres on the streaming platform on April 1.

Advertisement

Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain is the latest in a line-up of South Korean originals from Netflix for 2022. Some popular shows which have already premiered on Netflix in recent months include All Of Us Are Dead, Twenty Five Twenty One (Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk), Forecasting Love and Weather (Song Kang, Park Min-young), Juvenile Justice and more.

Upcoming Korean originals to be expected on the streaming service include Tomorrow (SF9’s Rowoon), The Sound Of Magic (Ji Chang-wook), Remarriage and Desires, The Accidental Narco (Ha Jung-woo, Yoo Yeon-seok), Somebody, The Fabulous (Chae Soo-bin, SHINee’s Minho), Love to Hate You and Seoul Vibe (Yoo Ah-in).

In other K-drama news, Esom will not be returning for the second season of SBS’ hit action-crime K-drama series Taxi Driver due to scheduling issues. It is currently unknown if she will be recast or if her character will be written out of Taxi Driver season two.