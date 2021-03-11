Central Park, the new animated Apple TV+ show from the creators of Bob’s Burgers, has been renewed for a third season.

The announcement, from co-creator Loren Bouchard, comes ahead of the show’s season two premiere, which arrives on June 25.

“Seasons 2 and 3 of Central Park mean 29 more episodes, and something like 115 new songs. 115!” Bouchard wrote on Twitter to announce the news.

“The people who make this show dazzle me with their talent and ambition and will. Apple and 20th have shown their will too. I’m honored to be a part of something with this much chutzpah.”

Seasons 2 and 3 of Central Park mean 29 more episodes, and something like 115 new songs. 115! The people who make this show dazzle me with their talent and ambition and will. Apple and 20th have shown their will too. I’m honored to be a part of something with this much chutzpah. — loren bouchard (@lorenbouchard) March 10, 2021

Each episode of Central Park contains music from different artists. Over the course of season one, original songs from the likes of Meghan Trainor, Cyndi Lauper and Aimee Mann appeared.

One of the songs in the first season of Central Park was penned by Fiona Apple. The New York singer-songwriter, who released her fifth album ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ last April, teamed up with David Lucky to pen ‘New York Doesn’t Like Your Face’ for the animated musical series.

NME hailed Central Park as “TV’s most wholesome new show” in a recent feature, saying that it “might be the most positive TV show made in eons!”

Last year, Kristen Bell quit her role as the voice actor of a mixed-race character on the show.

Bell played the role of Molly in the show, whose father (voiced by Leslie Odom Jr) is a Black man, and mother (Kathryn Hahn) is a white woman.

“This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here’s one of mine,” Bell said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Playing Molly in Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character w/a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race & Black American experience.”