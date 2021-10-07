Chadwick Boseman ‘What If…’ spin-off was planned before his death

Marvel has confirmed that a Chadwick Boseman What If… spin-off was confirmed before the actor’s death.

The actor made his final appearance as his MCU character T’Challa in the debut season of the animated show, which drew to a close this week.

However, the show’s director Bryan Andrews has said that there were plans to expand the story of T’Challa, who in the show’s alternative reality is Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s Star Lord as opposed to Black Panther.

“There was planning to have Star Lord T’Challa spin-off into his own show,” Andrews told Variety. “We were all very excited. We know [Chadwick] would have loved it, too.”

According to Andrews, the show would have seen T’Challa with the Guardians Of The Galaxy crew, living in their universe. As a result of Boseman’s death in 2020, the project is now “in limbo”.

“Who knows? Maybe one day,” the director teased.

Andrews and the show’s head writer A.C. Bradley have confirmed that Boseman was not able to record anything that could be used in the show’s second season.

“Chadwick had recorded his Star Lord T’Challa stuff early,” said Andrews.

“But we had those later episodes that he appeared in sporadically, and it was a long stretch before we got him [again]. And it was not long after the final recording that he passed. I think it was maybe just a few months, or a month.”

Andrews went on to confirm that nobody knew about Boseman’s battle with cancer.

“We got him in time to have everything [for season one],” he said. “I think he was also trying to make an effort because T’Challa was so important to him.”