Chae Jong-hyeop makes an odd discovery in ‘Unlock My Boss’ trailer

Upcoming sci-fi mystery K-drama Unlock My Boss has unveiled its first trailer starring Shooting Stars actor Chae Jong-hyeop.
On November 14, South Korean television channel ENA released a new trailer for its upcoming series Unlock My Boss on Twitter, ahead of its premiere on December 7. The new K-drama is led by actors Chae Jong-hyeop, Park Sung-woong and Seo Eun-soo (Missing: The Other Side).
In the trailer, CEO Kim Sun-joo (Park) wanders out of his car on a dark road and suddenly disappears, leaving only his smartphone on the ground. A young man named Park In-sung (Chae) finds the phone, which tries to communicate with him claiming that it is actually controlled by the soul of Kim Sun-joo, who has somehow become trapped in it.
In-sung initially finds this difficult to believe, saying “if you’re CEO Kim Sun-joo, then I’m Steve Jobs.” However, he begins to come around when he is suddenly accepted into Sun-joo’s company despite failing a previous interview.
— ENA 공식 트위터 (@channel_ENA) November 14, 2022
Unlock My Boss is based on the South Korean webtoon Unlock The Boss by Park Seong-hyun, which follows In-sung and Sun-joo as they attempt to find out how and why the latter has become trapped in the phone. Under the CEO’s instruction, In-sung infiltrates the company and meets Jeong Se-yeon (Seo Eun-soo), an unemotional, robot-like secretary who helps the pair investigate the matter.
The upcoming series will also be available to stream on Viki after episodes are aired in South Korea.