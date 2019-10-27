Chance the Rapper declares he prefers ‘Angel’ to ‘Buffy’ in hilarious “second best better” SNL skit

Would you take Luigi over Mario? 'Angel' over 'Buffy'? BK fries over McDonald's?

Chance the Rapper pulled double duty for Saturday Night Live this weekend, appearing as both host and musical guest.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Chance explained that it has always been a childhood dream of his to be both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live ever since seeing a video of MC Hammer doing it back in 1991.

“Honestly, it’s been a dream for me since I was a little kid,” he said. “My older cousin Chris used to have all this MC Hammer memorabilia … he had all this stuff, and one of them was a VHS recording of MC Hammer hosting and [serving as the] musical guest to SNL, so I always wanted to do that.”

Last night (October 26), Chance, who made his SNL debut in 2015, hosted episode four of the show’s 45th season and took to the stage to perform ‘Zanies and Fools’ and ‘Handsome’ (with Megan Thee Stallion) off his debut studio album ‘The Big Day’.

Watch the performances below:

In his opening monologue, Chance delivered a prideful song about Chicago and how while it may be considered the second city, to him “second best is better.” He performed it while wearing a Chicago Teachers Union sweater, who are currently on strike.

Declaring that he favours Nintendo character Luigi over Mario, the show Angel over Buffy the Vampire Slayer, DMC over Rev Run (of Run DMC) and Burger King’s fries over those made at McDonald’s, Chance even claimed he prefers Percy Jackson to Harry Potter (really?).

Watch the hilarious skit below:

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper have shared their fears and beliefs that Donald Trump will be elected as US President once again, despite both being staunch and vocal supporters of the opposition.

Both Cardi and Chance were appearing on fellow rapper T.I.’s podcast expediTIously when they spoke of how they both still worry that there is still too much momentum behind the President for him to lose an election.