Chandler and Monica reunite: ‘Friends’ stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox post rare selfie

The stars of the sitcom have been spending a lot of time with each other recently

Friends stars Chandler and Monica have reunited in a new selfie posted to Instagram by Courteney Cox.

Cox poses with with co-star Matthew Perry in the photo, the latest of a series of recent reunions between Friends stars. See it below.

Read more: 11 of the wildest Friends fan theories

The pair’s Friends co-stars then got involved in the comments of the post, with Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) saying: “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople” before Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) added: “MATTY!! I LOVE YOU, GUYS.”

Aniston recently sparked rumours of a Friends reunion, saying she was “working on something” with her fellow cast members.

Speculation was initially fuelled among fans that a TV reunion could be on the cards after Aniston shared a picture of the six primary castmembers together again as her first post on Instagram.

Aniston has been asked about Friends in a number of interviews recently, including one where she was asked for her take on what might have happened to Rachel and Ross after the events of the Friends finale.

Aniston also recently spoke about the disparities in pay on Friends and revealed that she was left frustrated that some of the stars were being paid more than others.

“It wasn’t so much about women being paid the same as men – some of the women were being paid more,” she said. “It was more about, ‘We’re doing equal work and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way.’ I wouldn’t feel good going to work knowing someone was getting x amount and I was getting something greater.”

Aniston has also revealed why she thinks a Friends movie will never happen.