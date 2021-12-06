Channel 4 boss says the station is not a “left-wing organisation”

The chief executive of Channel 4 says she doesn’t believe that the station is a “left-wing organisation,” amid talk of privatisation.

Earlier this year, then-Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said that the privatisation of the channel is “needed” in order for it to “compete with the streaming giants”.

Dowden then suggested that the additional money needed can come either “on the back of the taxpayer” or from private investment.

Advertisement

In a new interview with the Telegraph, station boss Alex Mahon discussed the potential plans, and outlined her beliefs on what Channel 4 stands for.

“I don’t think we are a left-wing organisation,” she said. “I think we do have a particular focus on the young under our remit and a particular focus on the issues that concern them.

“Ultimately, we are an organisation that is set up to represent the under-represented. That has traditionally meant minorities. It has meant LGBT and minority ethnic communities.”

She added: “If you do that, you are always going to be accused of being liberal. But that is how Channel 4 has always been and that is part of its natural make-up.”

Discussing her thoughts around a privatisation deal, Mahon said: “It is a proper consultation, going through thousands of responses and thinking about what the trade-offs and outcomes would be.

Advertisement

“It’s quite important that we look at that because privatisation is a big decision.”

Earlier this year Ricky Gervais spoke out against the potential sale of Channel 4, calling it “a real shame”.

“For almost 40 years, Channel 4 has been a launch pad for new ideas and new talent,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s been able to do that because of its remit and not-for-profit structure and it would be a real shame if that was destroyed by selling off the channel.”