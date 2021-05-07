Channel 4 cancels UK version of ‘The Circle’ after three seasons

Channel 4‘s popular lockdown hit The Circle has been cancelled after three seasons, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The show, which has been hosted by Emma Willis since its second season, saw contestants isolated in flats in the same building, and can only interact with their co-stars via social media.

In a statement to Digital Spy, Channel 4 announced that they will not be created a fourth season of the show.

They said: “The Circle has been a huge hit for young audiences and has grown successively over three seasons on Channel 4, consistently outperforming slot averages.

“We’re incredibly proud to have worked with Studio Lambert North and Motion Content Group to invest in such an innovative show and to have given it a springboard for its international format success.”

The statement added: “In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season.

“We’d like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle‘s huge success over the last three series.”

Following the start of the coronavirus lockdown across the UK and the globe last year, NME spoke to producers and pasts contestants of The Circle to find out what they learned from their isolated existence on previous seasons of the prophetic show – read the feature here.