A dedicated night of programming paying homage to the late comedian Sean Lock will take place tonight (August 19) on Channel 4.

It was announced yesterday (August 18) that Lock had died at the age of 58.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family,” a statement from Lock’s agent Off The Kerb Productions confirmed. “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

Now Channel 4, which housed Lock’s long-running shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, has announced that it will run a special night of programming in his memory.

The evening kicks off at 10pm BST with Lock’s stand-up special Sean Lock: Keep It Light and will be followed by a classic episode of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown at 11pm.

Additionally, online service All 4 will platform a collection of Lock’s TV appearances.

“Sean’s bone dry wit helped make 8 Out Of 10 Cats one of Channel 4’s best loved shows and we owe him a huge debt of thanks for all the years of laughter and fun,” said Channel 4’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz in a statement.

Meanwhile, tributes have been flooding in from fellow comedians since the news broke.

“Brutal news about Sean Lock today,” 8 Out Of 10 Cats host Jimmy Carr wrote on Twitter. “I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

“Devastated to hear about Sean Lock,” tweeted the comedian’s colleague David Baddiel. “He toured with Newman and Baddiel on our last show together. One of the funniest men I ever knew.

Elsewhere, actor Tony Way has recalled the time he met Paul McCartney thanks to Lock.

“I met Paul McCartney because of Sean Locke [sic], just after meeting Sean himself,” Way tweeted. “He shouted ‘Oi Paul!’ Across Soho Sq, Paul waved back, came over and chatted for half an hour.

“When he left I said ‘How do you know him?’ Sean said ‘I don’t, but he knows he’s Paul McCartney doesn’t he’.”