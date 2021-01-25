“Chaos is coming”: watch the hilarious first trailer for Season 3 of ‘Brassic’

A first teaser has been shared for season three of black comedy Brassic – watch below.

The Sky One show will return for its next edition this year, after airing its second season in spring 2020.

“Chaos is coming,” promises the trailer, which sees the friends getting into all sorts of trouble, battling car crashes, rogue farm animals and more.

Get the first look at Brassic 3 below.

A synopsis for the new season reads: “Sky’s biggest original comedy returns. In the last season of Brassic, fans were left with a cliff-hanger: What did Erin (Michelle Keegan) whisper to Vinnie (Joe Gilgun)? Join them and the rest of the gang – Tommo, Dylan, JJ, Ashley, Carol, Cardi, Sugar and Farmer Jim – as they continue to celebrate the chaos with more misadventures and schemes.

“Thrilling, funny and specially extended to eight episodes, the new season sees the friends thrown deeper and deeper into trouble. With pressure building from the Police and crime boss Mr. McCann, Vinnie is forced to ruthlessly take no prisoners in his bid to escape. Bigger, bolder and more bonkers than ever, it’s a hectic world of bulls, snakes, kidnappings, betrayal, and this time, a full-size horse… It’s classic Brassic!”

See exclusive first look images for the new season below.

In a review of season 2 of Brassic, which aired in the UK’s first coronavirus-enforced lockdown last spring, NME called the show “an essential lockdown binge-watch,” adding: “Like any ensemble comedy-drama worth its salt, Brassic centers on a gang of characters you’ll kind of want to join.”