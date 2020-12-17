Chappelle’s Show will be removed by HBO Max by the end of 2020, honouring a request by Dave Chappelle.

The news was confirmed by HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, in conversation with Variety.

“We had a conversation with Dave,” Bloys began. “I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got.

“So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.”

The HBO move is likely to be following a request Dave Chappelle made to Netflix last month to take down the special as well, which the streaming giant also accepted.

Chappelle explained on Instagram that ViacomCBS had licensed the Comedy Central series without paying him, which prompted his requests.

“When I left that show I never got paid,” he said. “I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract.”

He continued: “But is that right? I didn’t think so either. That’s why I like working for Netflix. I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist.”

In the same video, Chappelle revealed that HBO originally rejected his pitch to the show, which was brought to them before it then went to Comedy Central.

“They said, literally, ‘What do we need you for?’ That’s what they told me as they kicked me out of the office, ‘What do we need you for?’” he said. “And here we are all these years later and they’re streaming the very show I was pitching to them. So I’m asking them, what do you need me for?”