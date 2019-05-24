Charles Dance says he was “confused” by final ‘Game of Thrones’ season

"I’ve watched as much as I can."

Game of Thrones star Charles Dance has admitted that he was less than impressed with the divisive finale to the HBO epic.

The fantasy show came to a close on Sunday evening with an ending that proved particularly divisive among fans.

Charles, who portrayed Tywin Lannister until the show’s fourth season in 2014, has admitted that he wasn’t entirely on board with the ending either.

“I was confused,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“I’ve watched as much as I can because there are characters like Deanerys (Emilia Clarke) – her character and my character never met – so I wanted to know what happened to these people.”

He explained: “I got to the very end and I thought, ‘hmm, ok.’

“There’s little Arya (Maisie Williams) going off on a cruise somewhere; poor Jon’s (Kit Harington) gone back to the North and all the people left alive are sat around saying ‘shall we have a cup of tea?’”

‘I thought, “Agh, I don’t know.”

It comes after the finale ended with Bran Stark becoming the ruler of Westeros, in a shock ending that few would have anticipated.