Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has responded to the similarities between his horror serial Dead Set and the events happening in the German Big Brother house related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14 men and women taking part on this year’s show, kept in isolation away from news updates as is tradition, were informed of the global disease live on air last night (March 17).

A Twitter user pointed out the similarities in the contestants’ fate and the premise of Brooker’s series, saying, “Basically the premise of Dead Set. We’re truly all living in Charlie Brooker’s world. Stay in the house, housemates!”

The writer responded: “Okay, fuck it. This is happening so frequently I’m just going to have to accept that I’m a soothsayer or a mystic or whatever you want to call it.”

Okay, fuck it. This is happening so frequently I’m just going to have to accept that I’m a soothsayer or a mystic or whatever you want to call it. https://t.co/qhBUHyVwIx — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) March 17, 2020

Brooker has been called out for writing stories that have ended up seeing real-life parallels in the past, such as when his fictional narrative of a prime minister performing sexual acts on a pig saw rumours mirrored in the news.

The writer followed up his initial tweet with thoughts for those affected by the current pandemic.

“With that in mind, I will now make an optimistic prediction in the hope it also comes true,” Brooker said. “We’ll come out the other side of the coronavirus crisis a more empathetic, altruistic, and globally conscious society.”

The fifth season of Black Mirror, comprising of three standalone episodes, was released last year. The series starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus in leading roles.