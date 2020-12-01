Charlie Brooker and Hugh Grant making Netflix mocukmentary about 2020

Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020 for Netflix, starring Hugh Grant.

The actor, currently starring in The Undoing, confirmed his upcoming project with the Black Mirror creator in a recent interview with New York Magazine.

“Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix,” Grant revealed. He added that he will be playing “a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

Netflix has declined to comment on the matter at this stage, with no word on a potential release date.

Charlie Brooker has been working with Netflix since 2015, when Black Mirror moved from Channel 4 where the first two seasons aired. There are five seasons to date, as well as a standalone interactive film, Bandersnatch.

The Undoing stars Grant as Jonathan Fraser, an oncologist married to Grace (Nicole Kidman), a therapist. The show, based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’ 2014 bestselling novel of the same name, follows the couple’s unravelling as a major drama changes the course of their lives.

In a five-star review of The Undoing, NME said of Grant that the series “provides him a gritty, layered role to sink his teeth into. Simultaneously charming and dangerous, Fraser is the ideal part an aging English rogue.”

The review added: “This is a must-watch piece of telly that boasts two of the year’s most compelling leads in Jonathan and Grace.”

The Undoing is available to watch on NOW TV now.