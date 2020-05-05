Charlie Brooker isn’t working on a new season of ‘Black Mirror’ at the moment

Charlie Brooker has dashed the hopes of Black Mirror fans by confirming that he is not currently working on a sixth season of the dystopian show.

The fifth season of the Netflix anthology series landed on the streaming service in May 2019, although it comprised of just three episodes.

In a new interview with The Radio Times, Brooker admitted that he hadn’t been working on any new Black Mirror episodes recently — suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic had offset any plans he might have had on returning to work on his beloved series.

“I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing,” Brooker said.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” he added in reference to Black Mirror.

“I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Speaking about the pandemic, Brooker said that he thought he’d “not been going through quite the level of psychological adjustment as some other people” because he’d “really always expected something like this to come along”.

“If you’ve spent years anticipating the worst, oddly, when the worst happens, you can stop worrying about that possibly happening because it has,” he said. “So I’m dealing with this on a personal level far better than I would have anticipated.”

Brooker did offer some optimism for these challenging times, reasoning “if you look at what happens in classic dystopian fiction – where everyone turns on each other immediately – so far that hasn’t happened”.

“It’s not to say it won’t. But I pivoted quite early to an optimistic view that this is terrible but, at the end of it, there’s a possibility that we’ll have the stomach to realign society a little.

“Is this forcing our hands to address financial inequality and climate change? You hope that’s the outcome, rather than that it makes psychotic strongman politicians more secure.”

Brooker will return to screens in the UK next week (May 14) for the lockdown special Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe — his first Screenwipe episode since 2016.