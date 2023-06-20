Charlie Brooker responds to viral ‘Twilight’ theory in new ‘Black Mirror’ episode

Charlie Brooker has responded to a viral theory connecting new Black Mirror episode ‘Mazey Day’ to Twilight.

This article contains spoilers for episode four of the new season.

Episode four of season six of Brooker’s dystopian series teases the synopsis: “A troubled starlet, Mazey, is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.”

The big twist of ‘Mazey Day’ is that – major spoiler alert – Mazey turns into a werewolf.

After fans watched the episode, a theory subsequently did the rounds on social media about the episode’s central song, Muse‘s ‘Supermassive Black Hole’, which also famously features in the baseball scene of the werewolves versus vampires film franchise Twilight.

“Somebody pointed [the link] out to me,” Brooker told NME before the season six release. “They asked me if it was winking at [Mazey’s fate], which it wasn’t necessarily…”

“The wink was something that, if it happened, it happened very subconsciously for all of us,” added executive producer Jessica Rhoades. “And so now we kind of love that the wink is in there.”

Brooker explained that the soundtracking of the episode was a “bit of a journey”, adding that Muse felt of the era of the early 2000s. He added that it was “slightly spooky” and “haunting”.

Other songs in ‘Mazey Day’ include ‘1 Thing’ by Amerie, ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’’ by Scissor Sisters, and Jo Dee Messina track ‘My Give A Damn’s Busted’.

The sixth season of Black Mirror arrived on Netflix last week to mostly positive reviews, with critics describing the new episodes as “thrilling” and “scathing and sadistic as ever”.

