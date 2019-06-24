Brooker says he would give the season 68% on Rotten Tomatoes

Charlie Brooker has revealed his thoughts about the final season of Game of Thrones.

In an interview with NME, Brooker said that the writing style of George R. R. Martin, the author of the books on which the television show is based, made it difficult to wrap up the show neatly.

“There was a thread I saw that summed up the difference between a seat-of-the-pants writer and a plotter, and George RR Martin is a seat-of-the-pants writer, creating complicated characters and scenarios and it’s hard to bring those stories to a resolution, hence why the books are slowing down in frequency,” said Brooker.

“The producers of the show have this story created by a seat-of-the-pants writer but they decide they have to bring it to a conclusion, which presents a problem, because characters in plotter stories tend to be a bit thinner. It felt to me like there were romances, for instance, that were built in because they had to happen for the purposes of the story.”

Brooker added that despite this, he thought the producers did a “good job” of wrapping up the show’s ending, with the detail in some of the final scenes resembling those in earlier seasons.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

He said: “I think there was a scene right near the end with the rearranging of the chairs stuff, that really reminded me of early episodes and was really enjoyable to watch. So overall, with the situation they were in, they did a good job.”

When asked if he would give the season 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, Brooker joked: “about that, yes.”

The final episode of the HBO fantasy epic aired last month and proved divisive, with thousands of fans calling for the entire season to be remade.

Cast members such as Sophie Turner and Jacob Anderson defended Bran Stark’s eventual rise to power as have some other high-profile fans of the show, with Rick & Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland being the latest.

Roiland and Harmon, who are known to be huge fans of the show, said that they were “amazed” by what show-runners Dan Weiss and David Benioff achieved. “I was afraid to watch it for a while because I didn’t want it to end,” Harmon told EW.

“I wanted to keep this soap opera in my life. But I knew it had to end, and I was as satisfied as I possibly could be watching a staple in my life wrap up and all of the characters taking each other out.”