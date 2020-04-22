Charlie Brooker to return to BBC for coronavirus ‘Screenwipe’ special

Charlie Brooker is set to return to the BBC after three years away from our screens for a new episode of Screenwipe focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown special, aptly titled Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, will focus on the ways that people are keeping themselves occupied while being stuck at home.

He’ll be joined by returning stars Diane Morgan and Al Campbell, who will reprise their roles as bewildered contributors Philomena Cunk and Barry Shitpeas.

Brooker said: “The BBC asked me to supply a quote for the press release, which is what you’re reading now.”

The episode heads up a fresh batch of comedy commissions from the corporation.

Russell Kane, Meera Syal and Bob Mortimer will star in a new show called Comedians Playing With Themselves, while Matt Berry will head up a new series written by Father Ted‘s Arthur Matthews.

Other upcoming shows include Sophie Willan’s Alma’s Not Normal which has also been commissioned for a full run.

Also arriving next month is The First Team, a football sitcom from the makers of The Inbetweeners.

The new BBC series follows the off-the-pitch misadventures of three young football players (played by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, Jack McMullen and Jake Short).

According to a press release, the boys “find themselves struggling with their mercurial Italian manager Cesare, the team’s eccentric American Chairman, resident hard-man Petey Brooks and ineffectual coach Chris Booth.”

It will arrive in late May.