Charlie Sheen allegedly attacked at home by neighbour

Charlie Sheen was allegedly attacked at home by his neighbour, who was later arrested.

Police have said that the alleged attack was carried out by 47-year-old Electra Schrock after knocking on the door of his home in Malibu. Sheen was not seriously injured as a result.

Fox News reports that Schrock forced her way into Sheen’s home after he opened the door and then attempted to strangle him, allegedly ripping his shirt. Paramedics were reportedly called but Sheen was not taken to hospital.

“The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury … and residential burglary,” a Los Angeles police spokesperson told the network.

According to the LA Times, sheriff’s deputies arrived at Sheen’s home in Malibu around 1pm on Wednesday (December 20) after receiving a 911 call. No possible motive has been suggested. Schrock was expected to be appear in court on Friday (December 22).

Schrock reportedly lived in Malibu in an apartment on the same street as Sheen. She pleaded no contest to misdemeanour elder abuse earlier this year.

Neither Sheen nor Schrock have commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, last month, Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre has revealed that he has “healed” his relationship with Sheen.

In 2011, Sheen was fired from Two and a Half Men after his behaviour became increasingly erratic. It culminated in a very public breakdown in relations between Lorre and Sheen, with the latter describing the former as a “clown” and “a stupid, stupid man”, as well as a number of antisemitic slurs.

Sheen, who rose to fame thanks to his roles in Platoon and Wall Street, was the highest paid actor on television at the time, but he was replaced by Ashton Kutcher on the show.

He later said that he regretted his actions at that period of his life, blaming them on drug and alcohol abuse.

However, with Lorre and co-creator Nick Bakay looking for a lead actor for How to Be a Bookie, Lorre has revealed in an interview with Variety that he felt Sheen was perfect for the new role and approached him with an offer.

“I was nervous, but almost as soon as we started talking, I remembered we were friends once,” Lorre shared. “And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again.”

“I don’t want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing. And he was also totally game to make fun of himself. When he came to the table read of that episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great.”