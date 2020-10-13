Charlie Sheen leads tributes to ‘Two And A Half Men’ actor Conchata Ferrell who has died

Two And A Half Men actor Conchata Ferrell has died.

Best known for playing sharp-tongued housekeeper Berta in the long-running sitcom, the 77-year-old passed away today (October 13) of complications following a cardiac arrest, according to Deadline.

Warner Bros TV, the distributor of the sitcom, tweeted: “We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever.”

Her Two and a Half Men co-stars Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer also paid their respects with the former writing: “An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your “people” keeping was perfect.”

Cryer, added: “She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/pGQaQveSxm — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 13, 2020

She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Her death comes after Ferrell’s husband Arnie Anderson confirmed the actor had been in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest in July.

Anderson said that she also suffered a cardiac arrest during her time in intensive care, but after being saved her conditioned worsened after contracting an infection while in the hospital.

She was then moved to a long-term care facility and respiratory unit where she was said to be “stable and semi-conscious.”

In addition to Two and a Half Men, Ferrell appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Ranch, and Erin Brockovich.

Earlier this year, Carl Reiner, who also starred in the sitcom, died of natural causes aged 98.

The actor, writer, producer and director had a Hollywood career spanning over six decades, as the creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961, and Mel Brooks’ long time comedy partner.