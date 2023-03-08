Charlotte Church speaks out on Chris Moyles’ “dark” proposition to take her virginity when she turned 16

Charlotte Church has spoken out about an alleged proposition by Chris Moyles to take her virginity when she turned 16.

In 2002, Moyles, who was then presenting BBC Radio 1’s drive-time show, offered to take the singer’s virginity, saying that he wanted to “lead her through the forest of sexuality now she had reached 16”, according to The Guardian.

Speaking in a new Channel 4 series, Kathy Burke: Growing Up, which is due to air tonight (March 8), Church was asked by Burke: “Is that when it started to get dark? When you were basically reaching puberty? That’s when they started to write about you differently?”

“Yeah, there was just this sort of shift where I became fair game,” she replied.

As part of the show, a TV clip obtained by Metro.co.uk, from years later is aired from the singer’s Channel 4 programme The Charlotte Church Show, where Moyles tells Church: “You were gonna be 16, and I offered to take your virginity.”

The Broadcasting Standards Commission said that the “explicit sexual content and humour had exceeded acceptable boundaries for the time of transmission” following his original comment in 2002, reports The Independent.

But according to Church, the upfront misogyny of the times was less worrying than the more internet-enabled misogyny that flourishes today.

“It wasn’t good, but at least it was out in the open. That lads, lads, lads culture was dominant. It was very simplistic, it was unashamed, it was just out there and everybody knew what it was. But now it’s become more underground, and more dangerous,” she said.

NME has contacted a representative for Chris Moyles for comment.

