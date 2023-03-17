Charlotte Ritchie was “deeply disappointed” by Kate’s decision in ‘You’ season four finale

Charlotte Ritchie has said she felt “deeply disappointed” by her character Kate in the season four finale of You.

In the final episode, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) comes clean about his true identity and his serial killer ways to Kate. She, however, decides to accept him and even help cover his tracks by wiping evidence that connected him to Rhys’s (Ed Speleers) death.

After she inherits her father Tom Lockwood’s (Greg Kinnear) wealth, Kate and Joe move to New York to start a new life together as a couple.

Speaking to NME, Ritchie said she was “deeply disappointed in Kate” when she first read the season finale’s script. “It was so clear at the start [of the season] that she was supposed to be as cold and nasty as possible,” the actor said. “Because being almost cartoonishly mean is her armour.

“So I’ve got to say I was let down by her. It was fun to be able to play a character who so overtly hated this awful man!”

Asked about her decision to accept Joe, Ritchie said: “I think she’s been brought up in a very unhealthy environment, so she definitely doesn’t have a healthy attitude towards love and care. She has standards that a more adjusted person wouldn’t have.

“For most people, getting involved with a murderer would be a no-go, but that was kind of the world she grew up in.”

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether You will return for a fifth season, but Ritchie said she would like to explore the dynamic between Kate and Joe further.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen next, or if anything will happen next – maybe they just go off into the sunset,” Ritchie added.

Asked if she’d like to return for more episodes, she replied: “Of course, because I understand the character more than ever after [playing her for] 10 episodes. And I love those moments of humour that we’re starting to see between Kate and Joe.

“It would be really cool, but you never know – I could end up dead in the [season five] opening credits!”

In a four-star review of the fourth season, NME wrote: “Yes, it’s all very silly, but it’s also surprisingly gripping and consistently witty. By the end of episode five, you’ll be craving the season’s second half more than you might care to admit.”