‘Charmed’ star Shannen Doherty says breast cancer has spread to her brain

Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has shared news that her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but was later told by doctors she was in remission. Then, it 2020, she was told it had returned and was now at stage four.

Earlier this week (June 7), the actor shared a video on social media showing her treatment.

In the caption, Doherty said: “On January 5th, my CT scan showed mets in my brain. Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.

“January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.”

She continued: “I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…The turmoil…the timing of it all…This is what cancer can look like.”

Speaking on Good Morning America in 2010, Doherty called the diagnosis a “bitter pill”, adding: “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage four. So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

She continued: “I definitely have days where I say ‘Why me?’ And then I go ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do’. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”