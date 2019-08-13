Check out ‘Stranger Things’ star Caleb Mclaughlin’s epic sneaker collection

Woah

Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin has shown off his impressive sneaker collection.

The 17-year-old star, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, has dozens of pairs of trainers. You can have a peek at his enviable collection in The Hollywood Reporter’s video below.

In the clip viewers are taken behind-the-scenes of the actor’s wardrobe. McLaughlin estimates that he owns between 70 to 75 pairs of sneakers.

He lists off his favourite shoes in the short interview including Off-White™ x Air Jordan, custom Nike PG 2.5, “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan IV, and a pair of Air Max 270 signed by rap trio Migos.

In related news, Nike has again joined forces with Stranger Things for a limited edition “Upside Down” sneakers [via Hypebeast].

The “Upside Down Pack” includes the Cortez, Air Tailwind 79, and Blazer Mid Nike shoe models.

The Tailwind 79 enables the wearer to create their own unique look by tearing away the upper’s first layer to reveal the denim fabric hidden inside.

Meanwhile, last month McLaughlin suggested that future Stranger Things seasons won’t star the original cast.

He said that “no one really knows” where the show is headed beyond season three – and that the show’s creators may put a stop to the story earlier than viewers wish.

McLaughlin also spoke of plans to release his own music.