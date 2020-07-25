Check out the creepy first trailer for Marvel’s new horror series, ‘Helstrom’

Marvel have shared the first-look trailer for their new television horror series, Helstrom – check it out below.

Shared at the Comic-Con@Home event yesterday (July 24), the trailer gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from the dark new horror show.

A supernatural thriller which is based on characters related to Ghost Rider, the Marvel series will focus on Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana (Sydney Lemmon) who have inherited terrifying powers from their serial-killer father. Their institutionalised mother, Victoria, is played by House of Cards‘ Elizabeth Marvel.

Check out the first-look trailer here:

The series also stars Robert Wisdom who plays the show’s enigmatic caretaker as well as Ariana Guerra (Gabriella Rosetti) and June Carryl (Dr Louise Hastings).

The trailer confirmed that the new series would appear on US streaming service Hulu on October 16; a UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

Helstrom is Marvel’s first horror television series; the delayed The New Mutants will see Marvel tackling the horror genre on the big screen.

The film, which follows a group of young mutants in the X-Men universe who discover their abilities while being held in a facility against their will, has had its release date been pushed back several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While there is no confirmed date on when the film will arrive in cinemas, it featured on a panel at Comic-Con@Home on Thursday (July 23), where its creators assured fans that it would definitely be getting a release at some point.

The film’s writer/director Josh Boone told Collider more about the run time of the Marvel film after the event. “I think it’s 98 minutes or something like that,” he said. “It was never more than 104 even at its longest. I remember my initial cut..was probably 20 minutes longer than that, but you’ll see all that on the special features.”

He continued: “It was more just stuff that was too funny or tonally just didn’t quite go together, but it’s cute character moments that I think fans will like.”