GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News

Check out the trailer for a new 18-part Alan Partridge podcast

'From The Oasthouse – The Alan Partridge Podcast' will be released later this year

By Ella Kemp
Alan Partridge
(Credit: Audible/YouTube)

The official trailer for Steve Coogan’s upcoming Alan Partridge podcast has been released – check it out below.

From The Oasthouse – The Alan Partridge Podcast will feature 18 episodes, given Partridge fans a greater insight on the character never seen before, in what has been described as “fascinating conversations and richly sound-designed audio vignettes.”

In character, Alan Partridge released a statement on what to expect from the Audible-exclusive podcast.

Advertisement

“Like most people, I assumed those who hosted podcasts were pale, tech-obsessed social lepers who live with their mums and couldn’t get a platform on any meaningful broadcaster so started spouting their bloated opinions into their USB microphones to flatter their groaning sense of self-importance,” he said.

“But then I spoke to a man I’d never heard of before from Audible. HE called ME and made me an offer. I countered. He came back. I countered again. In short, we hammered out the details (to my satisfaction) and the result is a series of podcasts. They’ve been described as very good/sensational.”

You can watch the new trailer here:

The series is available to pre-order now – free for Audible members – with a scheduled release due for Thursday September 3.

Reviewing Partridge’s latest outing, This Time With Alan Partridge, NME said in a five-star review: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite.

Advertisement

“It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year. Back of the net.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.