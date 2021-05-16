Check out these behind-the-scenes photos from season three of ‘After Life’

Netflix has offered a glimpse into the season three filming of Ricky Gervais’ show After Life, sharing some new behind-the-scenes photos from set.

Last month, Gervais revealed on Twitter that filming of the show’s third and final season had begun, sharing an image of himself with the script.

Now, Netflix has revealed some other familiar faces set to appear in the forthcoming series, posting photos of Gervais with co-stars Penelope Wilton, Joe Wilkinson, Tim Plester, Tony Way and Jo Hartley. German Shephard Anti is also pictured, meaning Brandy will also be back for the third season.

“Some photos from the set of After Life S3, and yes – don’t worry – the dog is back!!!” Netflix captioned the post.

Gervais has also been sharing black and white images from set to his own social media account.

The Netflix show originally aired in 2019, following Gervais’ character Tony as he struggles to deal with the death of his wife Lisa (played by Kerry Godliman). It was renewed for a second season which came out the following year in 2020, earning a four-star review from NME.

“It’s an extraordinary feat to capture an audience this big with a show that doesn’t promise any notion of a happy ending,” wrote NME‘s Beth Webb. “Maybe there’s some level of catharsis in watching a man with seemingly nothing left to lose stomping around doing what he likes.

“More understandable perhaps is that After Life is the best example of Gervais’ ability to find beauty in the banal without glossing over life’s more depressing moments. His body of work post-The Office has always attempted this to some degree, but After Life seems to bottle exactly what Gervais set out to do. It’s some of his most moving work to date, and if you can stomach the occasional C-bomb, his most rewarding.”

Speaking of the show to GQ Hype back in 2020, Gervais said “this is the first time I want to do a third series of anything I’ve ever done”.

“The world’s too rich. I don’t have to go over old ground. There’s ten characters [in After Life] who could be the lead in something.”

Season’s one and two of After Life can be streamed on Netflix.