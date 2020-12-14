Cheer star Jerry Harris has been indicted on new charges alleging that he solicited sex from minors.

The star of the Netflix docuseries was previously arrested and charged in September for the production of child pornography after allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself.

A new seven-count indictment filed in the US District Court in northern Illinois was released last week, stemming from alleged incidents involving four minors between August 2017 and August 2020.

Advertisement

Among the charges are receiving and attempting to receive child pornography, and four counts of using, persuading, inducing, and enticing a minor “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct” and “transmitting a live visual depiction of such conduct”.

Harris has also been charged with using the internet in Orlando, Florida, to “persuade, induce, and entice” a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The attorneys for two victims said in a statement: “We are grateful that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI have continued to investigate this case, locate additional victims and take action. This was made possible because our clients’ mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered.

“We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough investigation of the United States All Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics to determine which of their executives, employees, and representatives could have stopped Harris’ abuse and failed to do so.”

Following the charges in September, the following month court documents said that Harris allegedly targeted multiple boys and “sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy” at an event.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Harris previously said: “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.