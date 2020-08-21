‘Cheers’ bar in Boston set to permanently close after 20 years

The Cheers replica bar in Boston is set to permanently close.

After 20 years in business, the establishment will be closing its doors on August 30 due to financial struggles during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The CEO of the bar, Markus Ripperger, confirmed the news to CBS Boston on Tuesday (August 18).

Advertisement

Tom Kershaw, founder of Cheers, added in a press release, “I have faced, and pulled through, many kinds of downturns and upticks in the economy within the last 20 years Cheers Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace has been in business.

“Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with no assistance from our landlord, has made this current challenge insurmountable.” Cheers ran for eleven seasons from 1982 to 1993 on NBC, and remains one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. The show mainly takes place in a bar of the same name in Boston, focusing on the lives of a group of locals. Earlier this week, Cheers actor John Ratzenberger, who played mailman Cliff Clavin on the show, was enlisted by Cursive frontman Tim Kasher to share a message supporting the US Postal Service. “An important message from none other than Cliff Clavin himself, asking us all to help keep USPS in business!! (thank you for your service, Mr. Ratzenberger),” Kasher tweeted. An important message from none other than Cliff Clavin (@dratzenberger) himself, asking us all to help keep @usps in business!! (thank you for your service, Mr. Ratzenberger) #SaveUSPS #USPS pic.twitter.com/bbS43gNcIP — Tim Kasher (@timkasher) August 16, 2020 Advertisement “Why not translate the dollar amount you’re gonna pay for Aunt Tilly’s new hat and just buy her that amount of stamps — Easy to carry, easy to mail, easy to ship — and it’s worth something,” Ratzenberger says in the video. “It’ll be worth something for a long time. And how many times is Aunt Tilly gonna be wearing that hat? Once, twice? But, how many times will be she using those stamps? That’s right. Always thinking. So help your local post office; go down there and buy something.”