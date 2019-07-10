Cheers! Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston team up for new Mezcal line

Mezcal, bitch!

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have teamed up to launch a new line of Mezcal, after teasing fans about the prospect of a reunion.

The actors, who portrayed Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series, began posting a series of identical images on social media last month. It led fans to believe that they could be reuniting for the forthcoming Breaking Bad movie.

While that prospect could still be on the cards, it’s been revealed that the pair were actually teasing their own brand of Mezcal – a traditional Mexican spirit.

Cranston was the first to share the news (or should that be booze) on social media and explained the story behind their new venture.

“We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond,” the 63-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

“Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project.”

He explained: “We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal.

“It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy s–t it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest.”

But not everyone was happy – with some fans feeling pretty peeved about the lack of a Breaking Bad reunion.

“No way. I was hoping for a trailer of the breaking bad movie. I’m so pissed off,” said one.

Another said: “How could you do this to us Bryan. But yeah I’ll buy a bottle.”

It’s expected that the Breaking Bad movie could arrive at some point later this year.