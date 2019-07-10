Trending:

Cheers! Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston team up for new Mezcal line

Nick Reilly

Mezcal, bitch!

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have teamed up to launch a new line of Mezcal, after teasing fans about the prospect of a reunion.

The actors, who portrayed Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series, began posting a series of identical images on social media last month. It led fans to believe that they could be reuniting for the forthcoming Breaking Bad movie.

While that prospect could still be on the cards, it’s been revealed that the pair were actually teasing their own brand of Mezcal – a traditional Mexican spirit.

Cranston was the first to share the news (or should that be booze) on social media and explained the story behind their new venture.

Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC

“We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond,” the 63-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

“Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project.”

He explained: “We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal.

“It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy s–t it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest.”

But not everyone was happy – with some fans feeling pretty peeved about the lack of a Breaking Bad reunion.

“No way. I was hoping for a trailer of the breaking bad movie. I’m so pissed off,” said one.

Another said: “How could you do this to us Bryan. But yeah I’ll buy a bottle.”

It’s expected that the Breaking Bad movie could arrive at some point later this year. 